TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$29.00 price target on the basic materials company's stock. TD Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.10.

Shares of TSE:ABX traded down C$1.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.92. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of C$39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

