Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.08. 801,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

