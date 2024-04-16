Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

