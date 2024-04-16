SVB Wealth LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $621.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.48.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

