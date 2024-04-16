Suncoast Equity Management Takes $28.98 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,984,000. Fiserv makes up 3.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

FI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.84. 776,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

