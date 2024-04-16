Suncoast Equity Management Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 413,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.00. 82,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,142. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
