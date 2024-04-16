Suncoast Equity Management Has $18 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,845. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

