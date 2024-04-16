Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,549 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Jacobs Solutions worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE J opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

