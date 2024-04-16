Strs Ohio Purchases 82,645 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.