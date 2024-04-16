Strs Ohio Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

