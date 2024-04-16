Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 2,198,487 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,198,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

