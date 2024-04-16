Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $204.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $178.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.14 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

