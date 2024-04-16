St. James Investment Company LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. 111,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,335. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

