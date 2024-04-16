St. James Investment Company LLC Has $21.58 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,746 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 3.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.2 %

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

NYSE EQC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

