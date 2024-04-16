St. James Investment Company LLC Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 2.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 1,300,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,844. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.