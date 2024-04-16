Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

