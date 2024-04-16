Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

