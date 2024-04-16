SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 846,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,165. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

