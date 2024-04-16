SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 232,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,171,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,208,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 282,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,535. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

