SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom comprises about 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 498,677 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter worth about $8,165,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $7,100,000.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 131,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,432. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKM. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

