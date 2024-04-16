Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 102709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Sirona Biochem

(Get Free Report)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.