Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.