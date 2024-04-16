Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Down 4.1 %

BAC traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 64,447,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,760,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

