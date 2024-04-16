Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $405.65 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $405.65 million and $20.98 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,970.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.00766385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00125768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00192795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00106273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,004,845,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,979,537,034 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.