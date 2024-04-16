Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Increases By 10.4%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.3 days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.