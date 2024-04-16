Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Increases By 10.4%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.3 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.