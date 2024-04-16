Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Increases By 15.9%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Calbee Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CLBEY stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.97. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.05.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

