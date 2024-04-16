Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Increases By 15.9%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Calbee Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CLBEY stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.97. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.05.
Calbee Company Profile
