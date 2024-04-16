Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Decreases By 6.8%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baxter International

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.