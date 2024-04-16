Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Decreases By 12.8%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $22,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 91.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,599. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

