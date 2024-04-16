Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Increases By 10.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 27,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 265,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,903. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

