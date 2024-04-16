SFI Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

FTXN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. 12,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,720. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

