Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 353.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

