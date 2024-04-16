RPM International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPM International

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.