Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$79.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.69.

CCA stock opened at C$56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$72.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

