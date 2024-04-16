Reviewing PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PwrCor and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than PwrCor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PwrCor N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PwrCor and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PwrCor and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PwrCor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.70 $107.84 million N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of PwrCor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats PwrCor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PwrCor



PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC



Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

