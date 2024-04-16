Private Client Services LLC Acquires Shares of 735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,346,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $459.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.87 and its 200 day moving average is $432.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

