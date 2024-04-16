PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71.27 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $71.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00126090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.