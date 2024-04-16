Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.73. 9,615,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,403,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

