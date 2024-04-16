PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $22.95. PLDT shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 4,864 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLDT

PLDT Stock Down 3.1 %

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.