Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $22.00 at UBS Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

