PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 485,314 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.63.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

