Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

