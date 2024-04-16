NXM Reaches One Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,183.59 or 1.00010527 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012336 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00091218 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

