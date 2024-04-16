Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $57.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.41.

Several analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,287,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

