National Bankshares Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.80.

CAE Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE CAE traded down C$0.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.86. 158,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,750. CAE has a twelve month low of C$24.75 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2964371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

