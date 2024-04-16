National Bankshares Increases Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRX. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

HRX stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,739. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

