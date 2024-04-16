MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
MTN Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
About MTN Group
