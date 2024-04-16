Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cfra from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.66.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.