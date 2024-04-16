Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $10.50 at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 15,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $610.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.42.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

