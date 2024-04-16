Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 10,431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

