Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TMO traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.15. The company had a trading volume of 453,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.79 and its 200 day moving average is $526.53. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.